Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee coins 'Jai Maratha, Jai Bangla' slogan in Mumbai, meets Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut

During her two day visit to Mumbai, the Trinamool Congress chief also visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple and prayed for Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's health.

Mamata Banerjee coins 'Jai Maratha, Jai Bangla' slogan in Mumbai, meets Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut
Photo: TMC

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee began her two-day visit to Mumbai on Tuesday (November 30) in a seeming attempt at pan-national expansion or alliance with "like-minded parties" ahead of the 2024 general elections.

On her first day, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple and also met Shiv Sena leaders Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray. 

After visiting the temple, Mamata said that she prayed for Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's health, who is recuperating from surgery.

While talking to media persons, she also raised the 'Jai Maratha, Jai Bangla' slogan.

Aaditya Thackeray said that he visited Mamata to carry forward their friendship. He also said that the 'bond between Uddhav Thackeray and Mamata Didi is strong'.

"There has always been a friendship. We had met her even 2-3 years back when she visited Mumbai. We came to carry forward that friendship" Aaditya Thackeray said.

Mamata, whose TMC is spreading its wings to make its presence felt in states outside West Bengal as the most potent force against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is also scheduled to meet Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on Wednesday at his residence in Mumbai.

The TMC chief, however, has not yet met any Congress leader during her Maharashtra visit.

(With agency inputs)

