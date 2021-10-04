Man in viral selfie with Aryan Khan not our officer or employee, clarifies NCB

New Delhi: Hours after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained Aryan Khan and seven others in connection with the drug seizure on a cruise ship, a viral selfie of a man with Shah Rukh Khan's son went viral on the social media platforms on Sunday (October 3, 2021). However, the NCB has now clarified that the man in the picture with Aryan Khan is not their officer or employee.

"NCB categorically clarifies that the man in this picture with Aryan Khan is not an officer or employee of NCB," the investigating agency was quoted as saying by ANI.

This is to be noted that an NCB team on Saturday evening busted an alleged drugs party on a cruise ship that was on its way to Goa at mid-sea. Eight persons including Shah Rukh Khan's son were then detained for questioning. All eight were then arrested by Mumbai police on Sunday.

Subsequently, Aryan Khan and two others were remanded to NCB custody till October 4.

After Aryan Khan’s arrest, drug supplier taken into custody

A drug supplier has been taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau following a series of raids in Bandra, Andheri, and Lokhandwala, late on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The NCB on Sunday had said that it had evidence suggesting a nexus between three persons it had arrested, including Aryan Khan, and suppliers and peddlers of drugs and banned narcotic substances regularly.

This comes after the NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, raided the Goa-bound ship on Saturday evening based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled onboard. The sleuths seized 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of Ecstasy and Rs 1.33 lakh.

Suspects hid drugs in clothes, undergarments, purses

During the raid, over 20 officials of the Mumbai NCB had boarded the ship posing as customers. There were 1,800 people on the ship but after checking, all were asked to go except the eight including Aryan Khan. An NCB official said that the anti-drug agency was keeping a close watch on this event on the cruise ship for the last 15-20 days after receiving information that a drug party will be organised. He also said that the suspects had hidden drugs in their clothes, undergarments and purses (by women).

