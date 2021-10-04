हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aryan Khan

Man in viral selfie with Aryan Khan not our officer or employee, clarifies NCB

The selfie went viral on social media platforms after the Narcotics Control Bureau detained Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in connection with the drug seizure on a cruise ship. 

Man in viral selfie with Aryan Khan not our officer or employee, clarifies NCB
NCB has clarified that the man in this picture with Aryan Khan is not their officer or employee (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Hours after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained Aryan Khan and seven others in connection with the drug seizure on a cruise ship, a viral selfie of a man with Shah Rukh Khan's son went viral on the social media platforms on Sunday (October 3, 2021). However, the NCB has now clarified that the man in the picture with Aryan Khan is not their officer or employee.

"NCB categorically clarifies that the man in this picture with Aryan Khan is not an officer or employee of NCB," the investigating agency was quoted as saying by ANI. 

Aryan Khan arrested by NCB in drugs case

This is to be noted that an NCB team on Saturday evening busted an alleged drugs party on a cruise ship that was on its way to Goa at mid-sea. Eight persons including Shah Rukh Khan's son were then detained for questioning. All eight were then arrested by Mumbai police on Sunday. 

Subsequently, Aryan Khan and two others were remanded to NCB custody till October 4.

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s son Aryan Kahn arrested by NCB in drugs case

After Aryan Khan’s arrest, drug supplier taken into custody

A drug supplier has been taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau following a series of raids in Bandra, Andheri, and Lokhandwala, late on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The NCB on Sunday had said that it had evidence suggesting a nexus between three persons it had arrested, including Aryan Khan, and suppliers and peddlers of drugs and banned narcotic substances regularly.

Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s son Aryan Khan remanded to NCB custody

This comes after the NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, raided the Goa-bound ship on Saturday evening based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled onboard. The sleuths seized 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of Ecstasy and Rs 1.33 lakh.

Suspects hid drugs in clothes, undergarments, purses 

During the raid, over 20 officials of the Mumbai NCB had boarded the ship posing as customers. There were 1,800 people on the ship but after checking, all were asked to go except the eight including Aryan Khan. An NCB official said that the anti-drug agency was keeping a close watch on this event on the cruise ship for the last 15-20 days after receiving information that a drug party will be organised. He also said that the suspects had hidden drugs in their clothes, undergarments and purses (by women).

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aryan KhanShah Rukh KhanNCBdrugs case
Next
Story

COVID-19: Number of devotees at places of worship in Mumbai capped to 50% of capacity

Must Watch

PT2M30S

Zee Top 10: Priyanka Gandhi arrested by the police, Priyanka was going to Lakhimpur Kheri