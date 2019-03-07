हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai fire

Mumbai: 6 luxury cars damaged in fire near Mahalakshmi Railway Station

At least six luxury cars were gutted after a fire broke out at a car service centre near Mahalakshmi Railway Station on Wednesday night. The fire has now been doused. No casualties have been reported.

Mumbai: 6 luxury cars damaged in fire near Mahalakshmi Railway Station

Mumbai: At least six luxury cars were gutted after a fire broke out at a car service centre near Mahalakshmi Railway Station on Wednesday night. The fire has now been doused. No casualties have been reported.

Images from the incident show the damaged cars as firefighters lead rescue operations. 

Mahalaxmi railway station lies on the Western Line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway.

On December 17, a massive fire broke out in ESIC Hospital in Mumbai killing 10 persons. As many as 175 people, including children and patients, were injured. Days later, a major fire broke out in a high-rise residential building in Mumbai claiming five lives, including four senior citizens. The blaze erupted in a 16-storey Sargam Society building located near Ganesh Garden in suburban Tilak Nagar, Chembur.

 

 

