Mumbai: 6 luxury cars damaged in fire near Mahalakshmi Railway Station

Mumbai: At least six luxury cars were gutted after a fire broke out at a car service centre near Mahalakshmi Railway Station on Wednesday night. The fire has now been doused. No casualties have been reported.

Mumbai: Inside visuals from the car service centre where a fire broke out last night. 6 luxury cars affected in the fire. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/TcnSUMTyYq — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2019

Images from the incident show the damaged cars as firefighters lead rescue operations.

Mumbai: Fire broke out at a car service centre near Mahalakshmi Railway Station last night; doused now. No casualties reported. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/CwN5CRitwv — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2019

Mahalaxmi railway station lies on the Western Line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway.

On December 17, a massive fire broke out in ESIC Hospital in Mumbai killing 10 persons. As many as 175 people, including children and patients, were injured. Days later, a major fire broke out in a high-rise residential building in Mumbai claiming five lives, including four senior citizens. The blaze erupted in a 16-storey Sargam Society building located near Ganesh Garden in suburban Tilak Nagar, Chembur.