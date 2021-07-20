Mumbai COVID-19 vaccination: Only 58 government and BMC centers to administer vaccines today, check list

New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday (July 19, 2021) informed that only 58 of 309 government and BMC centers will administer COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday. Citing 'limited availability of COVID-19 vaccines', the BMC also released the list of COVID-19 Vaccination Centers (CVCs) that will be administering Covaxin and Covishield between 9 AM and 5 PM.

Below is the list of COVID-19 vaccination centers administering Covaxin in Mumbai:

List of CVCs administering Covaxin on July 20. 50% online appointment; 50% on-spot registration Only 2nd dose to be administered. Kindly carry your first dose certificate. Time: 9am - 5pm#MyBMCvaccinationUpdate pic.twitter.com/bapd9d71wG — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 19, 2021

Below is the list of COVID-19 vaccination centers administering Covishield in Mumbai:

List of CVCs administering Covishield on July 20. HCW/FLW (2nd dose), 18+: All centers Citizens going abroad for education, jobs, participating in Tokyo Olympics(documents mandatory), 45+ (drive-in), pregnant women: Centers mentioned in list 9am-5pm#MyBMCvaccinationUpdate pic.twitter.com/2ZX3DXlttU — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 19, 2021

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry informed that over 41.18 crore coronavirus vaccine doses have been given so far across the country.