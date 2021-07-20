हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Covid-19 vaccination

Mumbai COVID-19 vaccination: Only 58 government and BMC centers to administer vaccines today, check list

File Photo (IANS)

New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday (July 19, 2021) informed that only 58 of 309 government and BMC centers will administer COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday. Citing 'limited availability of COVID-19 vaccines', the BMC also released the list of COVID-19 Vaccination Centers (CVCs) that will be administering Covaxin and Covishield between 9 AM and 5 PM.

Below is the list of COVID-19 vaccination centers administering Covaxin in Mumbai: 

Below is the list of COVID-19 vaccination centers administering Covishield in Mumbai: 

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry informed that over 41.18 crore coronavirus vaccine doses have been given so far across the country

