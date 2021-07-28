Mumbai doctor tests COVID-19 positive thrice in over one year, twice after being fully vaccinated

New Delhi: In what is seen as a rare occurrence, a Mumbai doctor on Tuesday (July 27, 2021) said that she has tested COVID-19 positive thrice in over a year, of which, she contracted the virus twice after being fully vaccinated. Dr Shrusthi Halari, 26, works at the Mulund COVID-19 Centre in Mumbai and tested positive three times in the last 13 months, the Hindustan Times reported.

She was infected with coronavirus for the first time in June 2020, and then on May 29 and July 11 after being fully vaccinated. Dr Shrusthi also stated that her entire family had received both the doses by April end and that they tested positive for the first time in July.

She expressed that the reinfections are confusing.

"I suffered more the third time. My brother and mother have diabetes and my father has hypertension and cholesterol problems. My brother had difficulty breathing, so he was kept on oxygen for two days," she was quoted as saying by HT.

Her swab samples have now also been collected for genome sequencing as part of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's study into the occurrence of the infection after receiving two doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded five COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, its lowest addition in a day to the toll after March 16. The city has so far witnessed 15,789 coronavirus-related fatalities.

There were also 343 fresh infections in Mumbai which took its coronavirus tally to 7,34,761.

(With agency inputs)



Live TV