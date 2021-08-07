हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai Police

Mumbai: Hoax bomb threat causes scare at Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow, 3 railway stations, two held

Mumbai Police Control Room had received a phone call last night, threatening that bombs have been placed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, and Byculla railway stations, as well as at the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan. 

Mumbai: Hoax bomb threat causes scare at Amitabh Bachchan&#039;s bungalow, 3 railway stations, two held
File photo of Mumbai's CST station

Mumbai: Two people have been detained by the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch on Saturday in connection with the hoax bomb scare in four locations of the city. As per Mumbai Police`s statement, an unidentified caller threatened to bomb three railway stations and actor Amitabh Bachchan bungalow, which turned out to be a hoax call. 

"Mumbai Crime Branch`s CIU (Crime Intelligence Unit) has detained two people. They are being questioned in connection with the hoax phone call, received by the Police last night, that mentioned the presence of bombs at four different locations across Mumbai," said Police. 

Earlier, the police said that they were trying to trace the location and identity of the caller. 

"Police Control Room received a phone call last night, threatening that bombs have been placed at four locations across Mumbai. They said the bombs have been placed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, and Byculla railway stations, as well as at the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan," police said. 

Mumbai Police, along with Railway police and bomb squad conducted searches in and around all four locations but no suspicious object was found.

"In the probe, it was found to be a hoax call," added the statement.

ALSO READ | Mumbai police file molestation case against Vibhu Agrawal, CEO of Ullu Digital

