COVID-19

Mumbai logs zero Covid-19 deaths; Delhi registers 756 fresh cases, 5 fatalities

Mumbai reported no fatality for the second time in 2022 while Delhi's death toll climbed to 26,081 with 5 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday (February 15) reported 756 fresh COVID-19 cases and five more deaths, while the positivity rate was 1.52 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,52,662 and the death toll climbed to 26,081, the latest health bulletin stated. The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago was 49,792, it said.

Delhi had on Monday (February 14) reported 586 cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent, and four deaths. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Meanwhile, Mumbai did not record any fresh death linked to COVID-19 for a second time in 2022 on Tuesday (February 15), while 235 more people tested positive for the infection, the city civic body said.

According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin, with new addition, the tally of coronavirus infections in the city jumped to 10,54,477, while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,685. 

Earlier on January 2, the metropolis had reported zero fatalities and for a second time this year, no death linked to coronavirus has been reported in the last 24 hours. 

The metropolis remained free of sealed buildings and containment zones for the sixth day in a row and the number of active COVID-19 cases dropped below the 2,500-mark. 

The daily positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, of Mumbai stood at 0.92 per cent. Mumbai now has 2,301 active COVID-19 cases. 

