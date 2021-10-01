Cop sits on car bonnet to stop traffic violator, man drives off to dodge fine - Watch

A constable with the Mumbai Police who tried to stop a traffic violator was instead taken for a spin by the car driver in a bid to evade a fine. A case has been registered against the driver of the car for violating traffic rules and for driving off with the on-duty traffic police personnel perched on his car bonnet.

The incident took place in Andheri on Thursday, when the constable identified as Vijaysingh Gurav, 48, on duty at Azad Nagar metro station saw a car entering from the wrong side. He asked the car driver to stop the vehicle for violating traffic rules but he tried to flee after waiving some ID card.

The video recorded by passersby have gone viral on social media.

In a bid to stop the car, Gurav sat on the bonnet of the car but the driver did not stop and the constable was taken for a ride for around 1 km before he was thrown off of the vehicle after the car entered a lane.

Gurav rushed to at DN Nagar police station and lodged a complaint against the car driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) like 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 279 (rash driving).

Further investigation is underway. The police are on the look out for the man.

A similar incident has been reported earlier from Pune when a man who was not wearing a mask tried to evade the fine and ended up dragging an on-duty traffic police officer on the bonnet of his car in the Pimpri-Chinchwad district. Abasaheb Sawant, the police personnel working with the traffic division of Pimpri Chinchwad Police has suffered an injury on his leg.

(With inputs from PTI)