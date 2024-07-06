Roshni Kapoor, Ruslaan Mumtaz Leave Fans Spellbound With 'Tu Rooh Me Samaya'

Actress Roshni Kapoor has captivated everyone's attention with her newly released music video 'Tu Rooh Me Samaya'. Released on the official YouTube channel of United White Flag, the video features actor Ruslaan Mumtaz. Sung by Arsh Mohammed and directed by Virag Desai, the song has received a positive response from fans, particularly praising the magical chemistry between Roshni and Ruslaan.

The music video tells a tragic love story where Roshni plays an air hostess, and Ruslaan is her love interest. Their romance blossoms with plans of a proposal, but fate intervenes with a devastating plane crash, leading to a heartbreaking end. The performances by both actors have deeply touched audiences, with the video crossing more than a million views on YouTube.

Fans have praised the stellar performances of both lead actors. Ruslaan Mumtaz's emotional depth and authenticity have been noted alongside Roshni Kapoor's powerful portrayal.

In addition, Roshni Kapoor's influence extends beyond her on-screen performances. With millions of followers on Instagram, she is a significant social media influencer, having collaborated with over 500 well-known brands in various industries such as luxury lifestyle, fashion, beauty, fitness, and travel.

Recently, Roshni flew to Dubai for an exclusive meet-and-greet event with her fans, showcasing her dedication to her fanbase. Fans eagerly await her next projects. Unfortunately, Roshni was unavailable for comment on her upcoming work.