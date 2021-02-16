Toolkit case: Shantanu Muluk gets transit anticipatory bail from Bombay HC

Bombay: Shantanu Muluk who has been allegedly involved in creating a 'toolkit' related to farmers' protests, was granted transit anticipatory bail by the Bombay High Court on Tuesday (February 16, 2021).

Shantanu Muluk, a resident of Maharashtra's Beed district, has been given the transit anticipatory bail by the Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court for 10 days.

This is to be noted that a non-bailable warrant against Shantanu Muluk was issued on Monday.

According to the latest report, besides Muluk, another accused in the case, Nikita Jacob, had also filed a plea in the HC, which will be heard on Wednesday.

A team of Delhi Police had also visited Shantanu's parents in the Beed district. The team which is looking for Shantanu, who's absconding, questioned his parents and also went to Shantanu's bank branch to inquire about his account details.

Shivlal, Shantanu's father told Zee News that the Delhi Police team came on February 12 and asked them a few questions. "We cooperated fully. Then they also went to Aurangabad and I also accompanied them. Two people came, of which, one was a police inspector and the other was a constable," said Shivlal.

Shantanu's mother also talked to Zee News and said, "I had a conversation with my son a few days ago when he came for the wedding of a cousin. We haven't spoken since then. We are worried about his whereabouts."

This is to be noted that 22-year old Disha Ravi (who's in police custody since Sunday), Shantanu and Nikita Jacob, are accused of a creating a toolkit that was shared by Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg. Greta had shared the toolkit to lend her support to the ongoing farmers' agitation against Centre's three new farm laws.

In the document, various urgent actions, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, were reportedly listed which were needed to be taken to support the farmers' protest.

