close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nora Fatehi

After 'Dilbar', Nora Fatehi to burn the dance floor in 'O Saki Saki'—Watch teaser

Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram handle and shared a teaser of the song 'O Saki Saki'.

After &#039;Dilbar&#039;, Nora Fatehi to burn the dance floor in &#039;O Saki Saki&#039;—Watch teaser
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Bollywood's glamour siren Nora Fatehi took the internet by storm last year when her song 'Dilbar' was unveiled. Nora's killer dance moves and the song's peppy tunes made it top the charts. It released as a part of the film 'Satyameva Jayate' that had John Abraham in the lead role. 

After 'Dilbar', Nora is now ready to burn the dance floor in 'O Saki Saki', the teaser of which was unveiled recently.

Nora took to her Instagram handle and shared a teaser of the song which will be out on July 15. 

She wrote, “Setting your screens on fire with #OSakiSaki releasing JULY 15 !@nikkhiladvani @tseries.official @batlahousefilm @mrunalofficial2016 @nehakakkar @emmayentertainment @tulsikumar15 @tanishk_bagchi @adil_choreographer @alishasingh.official @marcepedrozo @flaviagiumua @onlyemmay @divyakhoslakumar @writish1 
#noriana #norafatehi #batlahouse”

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

'O Saki Saki' is a remake of the original song that released in 2011. It is from the film 'Batla House' which is slated to release on the occasion of Independence Day this year. It stars John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and Sonam Arora among others.

Are you excited to watch Nora's killer dance moves yet again?

Tags:
Nora FatehiNora Fatehi songsDilbar song
Next
Story

Sidharth Malhotra, Elli AvrRam groove to 'Zilla Hilela' from 'Jabariya Jodi'

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa