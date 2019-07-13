After 'Dilbar', Nora Fatehi to burn the dance floor in 'O Saki Saki'—Watch teaser

New Delhi: Bollywood's glamour siren Nora Fatehi took the internet by storm last year when her song 'Dilbar' was unveiled. Nora's killer dance moves and the song's peppy tunes made it top the charts. It released as a part of the film 'Satyameva Jayate' that had John Abraham in the lead role.

After 'Dilbar', Nora is now ready to burn the dance floor in 'O Saki Saki', the teaser of which was unveiled recently.

Nora took to her Instagram handle and shared a teaser of the song which will be out on July 15.

She wrote, “Setting your screens on fire with #OSakiSaki releasing JULY 15 !@nikkhiladvani @tseries.official @batlahousefilm @mrunalofficial2016 @nehakakkar @emmayentertainment @tulsikumar15 @tanishk_bagchi @adil_choreographer @alishasingh.official @marcepedrozo @flaviagiumua @onlyemmay @divyakhoslakumar @writish1

#noriana #norafatehi #batlahouse”

Check out her post here:

'O Saki Saki' is a remake of the original song that released in 2011. It is from the film 'Batla House' which is slated to release on the occasion of Independence Day this year. It stars John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan and Sonam Arora among others.

Are you excited to watch Nora's killer dance moves yet again?