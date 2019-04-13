'Aira Gaira' song from 'Kalank' out!

New Delhi: The makers of 'Kalank' have released yet another song 'Aira Gaira' on Saturday.

Varun Dhawan shared the link of the song on Twitter. "Aaj poora India nachega! (The whole of India will dance today!)" Dhawan tweeted attaching a clip of the video.

The song features Kriti Sanon clad in purple outfit along with Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Sanon is seen sitting on the floor and dancing. A few moments into the song, Sanon is joined by both - Dhawan and Kapur- and all of them groove to the number. The lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya and the Pritam has composed its music .

Earlier, the makers released the song `Ghar More Pardesiya` that potrayed an all-new side of Alia Bhatt who was seen showcasing Kathak moves. The next song `First Class` released features Varun Dhawan, who took the internet by storm with his killer dance moves.

A few days ago the song `Tabah Ho Gaye` from the same film and featuring Madhuri Dixit was also released.

` Kalank`s` trailer was unveiled a week ago and it is sure to leave you spellbound with its larger than life sets, powerful dialogues, intense looks of the actors and amazing background score.

With a star-studded cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt, this period drama set in the 1940s India promises an unforgettable journey.

The period drama was originally conceptualised about 15 years ago by Late Yash Johar and his son Karan Johar. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film is slated to be released on April 17.

