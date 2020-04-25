हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ajay Devgn's 'Thahar Ja' song urges all to 'pause, reflect, pray' amid pandemic crisis - Watch

New Delhi: After Akshay Kumar's 'Teri Mitti' song tribute to the frontline warriors - doctors, police, helps, sanitisation workers and others working 24*7 in fighting the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, superstar Ajay Devgn has now released a new song titled 'Thahar Ja'.

The song urges all to pause, reflect and pray amid the pandemic crisis. It promises to be a song of hope which highlights the fact that together we will brave this storm. 

Watch 'Thahar Ja' song here:

The track is has been produced by Ajay Devgn. It has been sung and composed by Mehul Vyas, chorus by Kriti Killedar. Written by Anil Verma, mix and mastered by Jaykrishan Nalinkumar. The VFX has been supervised by Naveen Paul (NY VFXwala), edited by Dharmendra Sharma and online PKG by Shakti Hasija (Industrywalas). 

 

 

