Peer Vi Tu

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's full wedding song out now - Watch

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli&#039;s full wedding song out now - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/anushkasharma

Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma and cricket superstar Virat Kohli tied the knot three years ago, and the full version of the song that featured in their wedding video is out now.

Anushka and Virat got married in December 2017, but it was only a year later that a video from their wedding was unveiled. Back then, the video got viral and fans got hooked to its background song and asked for the full version.

The love ballad, 'Peer vi tu', has been performed by Harshdeep Kaur and Mohan Kannan.

"'Peer vi tu' is a song that every person who has been in love can relate to. It encompasses the purity of divine love. The teaser of this song released two years ago and went viral overnight. Since then I've been getting requests from music lovers to release the full song," said Harshdeep.

Watch the full song below: 

 

"This song holds a very special place in my heart and it's a beautiful coincidence that I recorded it the same day I recorded 'Dilbaro' ('Raazi'). I am glad that it's finally released," she added.

It is the first single from the upcoming album of wedding songs created by Vishal Punjabi of The Wedding Filmer, who shot the marriage ceremony.

"We wanted to create a Sufi love song for a wedding, and 'Peer Vi Tu' makes for the perfect background song to have at weddings. It's filled with emotions and drama," said Vishal.

 

