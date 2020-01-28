Bollywood News: Disha Patani-Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Phir Na Milen Kabhi' song from 'Malang' touches a melancholic chord - Watch

New Delhi: Filmmaker Mohit Suri is ready to entice the viewers with his upcoming thriller 'Malang'. The makers have released yet another track titled 'Phir Na Milen Kabhi' featuring the lead pair of Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur.

The song touches upon a melancholic chord and shows the emotional side of the story. It has been sung by Ankit Tiwari and the music is also composed by him.

Watch song here:

The lyrics are penned by Prince Dubey.

'Malang' is directed by Mohit Suri and is majorly shot in Goa. The makers had unveiled the trailer some time back and it managed to create a buzz around the movie. Aditya and Disha have never been paired together before this and the fans are excited to watch their reel chemistry which looks palpable.

It is set to hit the screens on February 7, 2020. It will be clashing with Vikram Bhatt's 'Hacked' at the Box Office. The latter stars Hina Khan, Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in lead roles. The film is a thriller and marks the big-screen debut of television actress Hina Khan.

So, which film are you planning to watch first?