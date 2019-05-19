close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Exit Poll 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Britney Spears

Britney Spears says 'of course' she will perform again

Singer Britney Spears says "of course" she will perform again as she and beau Sam Asghari go shopping.

Britney Spears says &#039;of course&#039; she will perform again

Los Angeles: Singer Britney Spears says "of course" she will perform again as she and beau Sam Asghari go shopping.

Britney recently spent a month at a mental health treatment facility, months after she cancelled a Las Vegas residency following a health emergency suffered by her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. 

Earlier this week, her manager Larry Rudolph told TMZ: "I don`t want her to work again `till she`s ready, physically, mentally and passionately. If that time never comes again it will never come again." 

His comments sparked alarm among Britney`s fans.

On Friday afternoon, Britney and Asghari went on a shopping trip here. Paparazzi descended upon the couple, who were accompanied by a bodyguard. Britney appeared in high spirits, reports eonline.com.

"Britney, a lot of people don`t think you`re going to perform again," one photographer told her, as seen in a video. "Aw," she replied.

"Are we gonna see you perform again, Brit?" he continued.

"Of course," she said with a smile.

She also said she wanted to tell her fans, "I love you guys".

Amid her turmoil, there has been growing concern among fans over Britney`s mental health and many calls to end her father`s conservatorship, which a judge signed off on 11 years ago, after the singer`s public meltdown. 

Many of her supporters are calling to let her get back control of her financial and medical affairs, in other words, "#FreeBritney".

Last week, Britney, her father and her mother Lynne Spears appeared at a court to discuss her conservatorship. A judge then ordered a court investigator`s report on it, due in September. 
 

Tags:
Britney SpearsLarry Rudolph
Next
Story

Zinda song from 'Bharat' out: Salman Khan's journey will give you goosebumps—Watch

Must Watch

PT8M57S

Crude bombs hurled by miscreants at Kolkata's Rabindra Sarani