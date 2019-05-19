Los Angeles: Singer Britney Spears says "of course" she will perform again as she and beau Sam Asghari go shopping.

Britney recently spent a month at a mental health treatment facility, months after she cancelled a Las Vegas residency following a health emergency suffered by her father and conservator, Jamie Spears.

Earlier this week, her manager Larry Rudolph told TMZ: "I don`t want her to work again `till she`s ready, physically, mentally and passionately. If that time never comes again it will never come again."

His comments sparked alarm among Britney`s fans.

On Friday afternoon, Britney and Asghari went on a shopping trip here. Paparazzi descended upon the couple, who were accompanied by a bodyguard. Britney appeared in high spirits, reports eonline.com.

"Britney, a lot of people don`t think you`re going to perform again," one photographer told her, as seen in a video. "Aw," she replied.

"Are we gonna see you perform again, Brit?" he continued.

"Of course," she said with a smile.

She also said she wanted to tell her fans, "I love you guys".

Amid her turmoil, there has been growing concern among fans over Britney`s mental health and many calls to end her father`s conservatorship, which a judge signed off on 11 years ago, after the singer`s public meltdown.

Many of her supporters are calling to let her get back control of her financial and medical affairs, in other words, "#FreeBritney".

Last week, Britney, her father and her mother Lynne Spears appeared at a court to discuss her conservatorship. A judge then ordered a court investigator`s report on it, due in September.

