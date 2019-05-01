close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
chashni song

Chashni song: Twitterati is in awe of Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif's love ballad

The 'Chashni' song featuring Salman and Katrina was unveiled today 

Chashni song: Twitterati is in awe of Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif&#039;s love ballad
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Bharat' will hit the screens this June and makers are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring that the excitement level for the film remains top-notch. The 'Chashni' song featuring the lead actors of the film was unveiled today and Twitterati can't stop hailing the love ballad.

Check out some Twitter reactions to the song here:

Salman and Katrina's chemistry is something that the audience has adored for a long time. The two were last seen opposite each other in 'Ek Tha Tiger'. The film was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has also directed 'Bharat'.

'Bharat' also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi to name a few. It is one of the biggest releases of the year and it Salman's Eid treat for his fans.

Excited for 'Bharat'? So are we!

Tags:
chashni songBharatSalman KhanKatrina KaifDisha Patani
Next
Story

Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's romance in 'Chashni' song will take you on a dreamy trip—Watch

Must Watch

PT12M4S

Breaking News: JeM chief Masood Azhar designated as a global terrorist in UN Sanctions list