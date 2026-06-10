Dhamaal 4: The hunt is on locks release date - Check new poster of Ajay Devgn-starrer ensemble entertainer

New Delhi: The iconic gang of Dhamaal 4 is back and this time to unravel the biggest treasure hunt yet. The makers of Dhamaal 4: The hunt unveiled the film's striking gold logo and announcing that the adventure will arrive in theatres earlier than expected.

ALSO READ: Dhamaal 4: The Hunt Is On - Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and the boys gang is back!

Dhamaal 4 poster

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The Dhamaal boys returned with bigger laughs, crazier chaos, and an unforgettable adventure on the big screen on July 10, 2026.

Dhamaal 4 brings together a powerhouse ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Sanjay Mishra, along with Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan. This eclectic line-up sets the stage for unrestrained madness, comic chaos and non-stop laughs.

Known for its trademark humour, larger-than-life characters and wildly entertaining situations, Dhamaal 4 is gearing up to be a complete family entertainer and one of the most anticipated comedy releases of 2026.

Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit and Kumar Mangat Pathak. It is presented by T-Series in association with Devgn Films, Maruti International and Panorama Studios.

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Earlier, Riteish Deshmukh had also unveiled a quirky new character poster from the upcoming comedy entertainer. The poster showed Riteish hanging precariously from a cliff edge in the middle of a dense jungle while a frightened Anjali Anand is seen struggling to hold on to him. Adding to the chaos, a monkey is seen swinging nearby and a snake is wrapped around his leg.

The first film, Dhamaal (2007) was released on 7 September 2007 - and featured Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, and Jaaved Jaaferi in the lead roles, while Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Murli Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Pahwa, Tiku Talsania, and Prem Chopra featured in supporting roles.

(With IANS inputs)