Dil Bechara

'Dil Bechara' song 'Khulke Jeene Ka': Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi teach us how to enjoy life to the fullest

'Khulke Jeene Ka' has been shot entirely in Paris. The lyrics and the music will surely lift up your mood.

&#039;Dil Bechara&#039; song &#039;Khulke Jeene Ka&#039;: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi teach us how to enjoy life to the fullest
Image Courtesy: YouTube

New Delhi: The third song from Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's forthcoming film 'Dil Bechara' was unveiled on Sunday. It's titled 'Khulke Jeene Ka'. The track has been shot entirely in Paris. The lyrics and the music will surely lift up your mood. 'Khulke Jeene Ka' is all about Kizie (Sanjana) aur Mannie (Sushant) ki love story and teaches us how to live life to the fullest. It also features actress Swastika Mukherjee, who plays Sanjana's mother in 'Dil Bechara'. 

The trio explore Paris and in between, Sushant and Sanjana also take out time to spend some moments with each other.

'Khulke Jeene Ka' has been sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati. The lyrics courtesy goes to Amitabh Bhattacharya and AR Rahman has composed the music for 'Dil Bechara'.

Watch 'Khulke Jeene Ka' here:

The 'Dil Bechara' title track was the first song to release, followed by 'Taare Gin'. 

'Dil Bechara', directed by Mukesh Chhabra, will release stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24. 

It will be Sushant's last film. He died by suicide on June 14.

Dil Bechara
