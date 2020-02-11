हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tiger Shroff

'Dus Bahane 2.0': Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor's recreated party jam in 'Baaghi 3'

On Tuesday, Tiger tweeted a new still in which he is flaunting abs and Shraddha is holding him.

&#039;Dus Bahane 2.0&#039;: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor&#039;s recreated party jam in &#039;Baaghi 3&#039;

Mumbai: Actors Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor are all set for a new "party jam" with "Dus Bahane 2.0" in their upcoming film "Baaghi 3".

On Tuesday, Tiger tweeted a new still in which he is flaunting abs and Shraddha is holding him.

He captioned it: "These baaghis are badass and so is their party jam. #DusBahane 2.0 coming soon #Baaghi3. #SajidNadiadwala @ShraddhaKapoor @Riteishd @khan_ahmedasas @WardaNadiadwala @TSeries @VishalDadlani @ShekharRavjiani @foxstarhindi @NGEMovies."

The upcoming song is a recreation of singers KK and Shaan's superhit number "Dus Bahane", from the 2005 hit "Dus".

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third instalment of "Baaghi" brings back Tiger in a starring role. It also stars Shraddha along with Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh.

 

Tags:
Tiger ShroffShraddha KapoorDus bahane 2.0baaghi 3
Next
Story

Rapper Lil D Man confesses to murder on TV

Must Watch

PT8M1S

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir congratulates Kejriwal & AAP for doing good in Delhi Elections