हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Himesh Reshammiya

Himesh Reshammiya releases 'Surroor 2021' title track, netizens celebrate with meme-fest on Twitter!

On Friday morning, music icon Himesh Reshammiya had taken to Instagram to inform his fans about the exciting release on the title track of his third studio album 'Surroor 2021'.

Himesh Reshammiya releases &#039;Surroor 2021&#039; title track, netizens celebrate with meme-fest on Twitter!
Pic courtesy: YouTube still from Surroor 2021 Title Track

New Delhi: Keeping his promise to his fans about his third studio album titled, 'Surroor 2021', the music icon Himesh Reshammiya dropped the title track of the album on Friday (June 11).

On Friday morning, he had taken to Instagram to inform his fans about the exciting release and asked them to check out the song. He wrote, "urroor 2021 title track is out now on Himesh Reshammiya melodies you tube channel , give it all your love , Jai Matadi let’s rock, surroor girl".

 

It's safe to say his release took the internet by the storm as netizens couldn't stop talking about it on Twitter and other social media. Many ardent Himesh Reshammiya fans posted funny memes to celebrate his musical comeback.

Here's a collection of the funniest memes on 'Surroor 2021':

On the work front, Himesh is currently a judge on the singing reality TV show 'Indian Idol 12' along with Neha Kakkar and Anu Malik, who had replaced Vishal Dhadlani on the show.

The ace music composer made his debut in 1998 working on two songs for the Salman Khan film 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya'. Owing to his talent, both the songs saw success among audiences.

After that, he went on to compose hits for the films 'Bandhan' and 'Hello Brother', however, at this stage, he had still not gotten a project as a solo composer. 

The film 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge' saw Reshammiya take the lead as the solo composer. Later, when he composed music for 'Humraaz', he catapulted to fame as his work earned him a nomination Filmfare Award for Best Music Direction.

His first studio album, 'Aap Kaa Surroor' sold a whopping 5 million copies and went on to become one of the highest-selling albums in the country.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Himesh ReshammiyaHimesh Reshammiya InstagramHimesh Reshammiya albumHimesh Reshammiya new albumAap Ka surroorSurroor 2021
Next
Story

Taylor Swift’s 'Evermore' marks biggest sales, ranks number one on Billboard Chart again

Must Watch

PT27M42S

DNA: Driving a vehicle on a high beam is a guarantee of an accident?