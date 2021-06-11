Himesh Reshammiya releases 'Surroor 2021' title track, netizens celebrate with meme-fest on Twitter!

New Delhi: Keeping his promise to his fans about his third studio album titled, 'Surroor 2021', the music icon Himesh Reshammiya dropped the title track of the album on Friday (June 11).

On Friday morning, he had taken to Instagram to inform his fans about the exciting release and asked them to check out the song. He wrote, "urroor 2021 title track is out now on Himesh Reshammiya melodies you tube channel , give it all your love , Jai Matadi let’s rock, surroor girl".

It's safe to say his release took the internet by the storm as netizens couldn't stop talking about it on Twitter and other social media. Many ardent Himesh Reshammiya fans posted funny memes to celebrate his musical comeback.

Here's a collection of the funniest memes on 'Surroor 2021':

as you go to sleep tonight just remember that somewhere out there our lord, our saviour Himesh Reshammiya is working really hard on his new album's release and be thankful for it, mf pic.twitter.com/7zSQWTzOqV — defective pikachu (@kishi_asf) June 6, 2021

“there is no good music these days in Bollywood” Himesh Reshammiya with Surroor 2021- pic.twitter.com/rbbbmjOZDk — HKS (@hargunks185) June 11, 2021

If you ever feel sad remember earth is 4.5 Billion years old and you are alive in same era as Himesh Reshammiya pic.twitter.com/yb9ccUUbrY — Cinematic Lines (@cinematic_lines) June 10, 2021

Lord Himesh Reshammiya teaching us the importance of being aatmnirbhar pic.twitter.com/9NDNM6HWBw — Srishti Pandey (@srishtayyyy) June 11, 2021

HR rocks again the music tracks are fabulous it reminds old days same energy same feelings #HimeshReshammiya #Surroor2021TitleTrack pic.twitter.com/jjesI4eTUj — Berlin (@tatyabichumemer) June 11, 2021

On the work front, Himesh is currently a judge on the singing reality TV show 'Indian Idol 12' along with Neha Kakkar and Anu Malik, who had replaced Vishal Dhadlani on the show.

The ace music composer made his debut in 1998 working on two songs for the Salman Khan film 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya'. Owing to his talent, both the songs saw success among audiences.

After that, he went on to compose hits for the films 'Bandhan' and 'Hello Brother', however, at this stage, he had still not gotten a project as a solo composer.

The film 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge' saw Reshammiya take the lead as the solo composer. Later, when he composed music for 'Humraaz', he catapulted to fame as his work earned him a nomination Filmfare Award for Best Music Direction.

His first studio album, 'Aap Kaa Surroor' sold a whopping 5 million copies and went on to become one of the highest-selling albums in the country.