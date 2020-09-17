Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhopar's 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye' trends at the No.1 spot!

Mumbai: Romantic music video Humko Tum Mil Gaye starring actors Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhopar has already taken up the Number.1 spot online and across trends in India, making it one of the biggest trending videos at the moment.

Giving out a beautiful message about true love, faith and not giving up on your confidence through trying and testing times, Humko Tum Mil Gaye really managed to touch hearts with its heartwarming love story, inspirational message and of course the lead pair of the song.

Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhopar's chemistry has been widely appreciated and loved by fans and viewers, who were elated to see them come together for the second time on screen post Naagin 5. Creating magic together once again, Hina and Dheeraj absolutely nailed their performances in the video, making it to be one of the most sought after romantic numbers at the moment.