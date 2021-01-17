Jennifer Lopez goes nude for new song ‘In The Morning’, video releases online

New Delhi: Hollywood superstar Jennifer Lopez is making her fans go crazy with her new single ‘In The Morning'. The video of the song dropped on Saturday (January 16), where Lopez, aka JLo, is slaying with her impressive physique.

In the music video, the singer-actress croons about relationships and the necessity to grow in them. Baring it all for her new single, JLo transforms into an angel after falling into the sea.

Have a look at the song:

Releasing a clip from the video earlier, JLo captioned the post as, “And I loved you even more than I loved me ... I am soooo excited for you to see the official video for #InTheMorning. It’s full of symbolism about a dark one-sided relationship and the realization that you can’t change anyone else ... you can only change yourself!!! Grow your own wings and walk away from anyone or anything that doesn’t truly value all you have to offer. #loveyourselffirst #saveyourself #keepevolving #keepgrowing #neversettleforlessthanyoudeserve #tattoo.”

This is what she posted:

The 51-year-old singer had stunned her fans in November, 2020 when she had posed nude for the cover of her single 'In The Morning’. Fans marvelled at her fitness and flooded the social media with appreciative comments.

Meanwhile, JLo, along with Lady Gaga, Jon Bon Jovi and many other celebrities will perform at the inauguration ceremony of US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 20.