Karishma Tanna reveals release date of upcoming music video ‘Qatra’, shares a snippet

New Delhi: Actress Karishma Tanna has been recently working on a new upcoming music video ‘Qatra’ for which she has been sharing short snippets and has asked fans to stay tuned. On Sunday she took to Instagram to share that the music video will be out on Monday (January 11).

The actress will be seen with Ritwik Bhowmik in this music video and the visuals she shared has fans very excited for the release.

In the latest snippet she posted, Karishma is seen in a chic white dress as she spends time with Ritwik Bhowmik at the beach.

She captioned this post saying, “Hey. Life can change in the blink of an eye, let us live and love in the moment! #Qatra song out tomorrow on all streaming platforms. Set your reminder now - link in bio.”

Take a look at the snippet she posted:

She also tagged Ritwik Bhowmik, Stebin Ben, Sanjeev Chaturvedi and Mudassar Khan in her post.

Karishma Tanna is also gearing up for her upcoming web-series ‘Bullets’. The MX original series also stars actress Sunny Leone. The series is about the duo suddenly falling in the bad books of an influential politician and they soon find themselves being chased not only by his goons but also by the police.