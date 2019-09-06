Nora Fatehi set to win hearts in new music video 'Pepeta'—Watch teaser

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is known to be a terrific dancer and often leaves us awe-struck with her moves. She became a rage on the internet when her song 'Dilbar' from 'Satyameva Jayate' went viral last year and topped charts.

Since then, Nora has come a long way and has carved a niche for herself in the industry.

The Moroccan beauty will soon be seen in a peppy track titled 'Pepeta'. This is Nora's singing debut in an international, English song and we are sure her fans can't be more thrilled!

She unveiled the teaser of the song recently and can be seen in a whole different avatar. With pink hair, hoop earrings and voguish shades, Nora looks like a barbie girl.

Watch the teaser here:

The song will be out on September 9 and we are excited already!

On the film front, Nora was last seen opposite John Abraham in 'Batla House'. The film received a thumbs up from critics and the audience.

The stunner will next be seen in 'Street Dancer 3D' which also stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Expectations from the film are soaring high already because Nora is expected to set the screen ablaze with her dance moves yet again in the Remo D' Souza directorial.