Salman Khan calls 'Munna Badnaam' most 'badass' song

Mumbai: Ahead of the release of his movie "Dabangg 3", superstar Salman Khan recently unveiled the teaser of a new song "Munna Badnaam Hua" from the movie, calling it one of the most "badass" tracks.

"Aa rahe hain bahut jald with the most badass song 'Munna Badnaam Hua'," Salman captioned the teaser video.

In the teaser clip, Salman is seen shaking a leg with Warina Hussain.

"Munn Badnaam Hua" is a new spin to hit song "Munni Badnam Hui" from 2010's "Dabangg", which featured Malaika Arora in the video.

The teaser of "Munna Badnaam Hua" has garnered a lot of positive reactions from the fans.

One user commented: "Solid bhaijaan."

Another commented: "Can't wait for the whole song."

"Dabangg 3" is directed by Prabhu Deva, and produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions. It is scheduled to be theatrically released in India on December 20.