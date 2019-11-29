हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Salman Khan calls 'Munna Badnaam' most 'badass' song

In the teaser clip, Salman Khan is seen shaking a leg with Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan calls &#039;Munna Badnaam&#039; most &#039;badass&#039; song
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Ahead of the release of his movie "Dabangg 3", superstar Salman Khan recently unveiled the teaser of a new song "Munna Badnaam Hua" from the movie, calling it one of the most "badass" tracks.

"Aa rahe hain bahut jald with the most badass song 'Munna Badnaam Hua'," Salman captioned the teaser video.

In the teaser clip, Salman is seen shaking a leg with Warina Hussain.

"Munn Badnaam Hua" is a new spin to hit song "Munni Badnam Hui" from 2010's "Dabangg", which featured Malaika Arora in the video.

The teaser of "Munna Badnaam Hua" has garnered a lot of positive reactions from the fans.

One user commented: "Solid bhaijaan."

Another commented: "Can't wait for the whole song."

"Dabangg 3" is directed by Prabhu Deva, and produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions. It is scheduled to be theatrically released in India on December 20.

 

 

Tags:
Salman KhanMunna BadnaamDabangg 3
Next
Story

Forget Munni, Salman Khan shares teaser of badass track 'Munna Badnaam Hua' from 'Dabangg 3'—Watch

Must Watch

PT16M41S

Watch: Uddhav Thackeray's journey to CM's Post