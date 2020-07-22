Sidharth Shukla-Neha Sharma spill romance on new poster of 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya'!

New Delhi: Popular TV actor and winner of reality show 'Bigg Boss 13', Sidharth Shukla has a huge fan following on social media. And this time he took to Instagram to drop the new poster of his upcoming song titled 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' with the very beautiful Neha Sharma.

The song will be out on July 31, 2020. He wrote in the caption: #ExcitedForDilKoKaraarAaya ? @nehasharmaofficial @nehakakkar @anshul300 @yasserdesai @iamrajatnagpal @rana_sotal @magicsneya @raghav.sharma.14661

Sidharth and Neha's chemistry looks palpable on the posters released so far. The song is a part of an album titled 'Sukoon'. It has been sung by Yasser Desai and Neha Kakkar. Music is composed by Rajat Nagpal.

Lyrics are penned by Rana and the video is directed by Sneha Shetty Kohli.

Sidharth was last seen in song 'Bhula Dunga' with a friend and former 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Shehnaaz Kaur Gill. The track was a chartbuster with over 74 million views on YouTube as of now.