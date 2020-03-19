Sidharth Shukla shares romantic still with Shehnaaz Gill from 'Bhula Dunga' song along with release date!

New Delhi: The wait is finally over for all the SidNaaz shippers. 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla and finalist Shehnaaz Kau Gill's maiden song titled 'Bhul Diya' has now got a release date. The fans who love to seem them together were eagerly waiting for the big announcement and finally Sid has made it.

Sidharth Shukla on his Instagram account shared yet another unseen romantic song still with Shehnaaz along with the 'Bhula Diya' song release date. The track by Darshan Raval will be hitting the stands on March 24, 2020. Check out the details and new look here:

The song features 'Bigg Boss 13' jodi of Sid and Shehnaaz together for the first time.

When they were locked inside the house, fans loved to their chemistry. Looks like the makers knew bringing these two stars together on-screen would ensure a successful venture.

The track 'Bhula Dunga' has been sung and composed by Darshan Raval. The lyrics are penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma. Puneet J Pathak is the director of the soulful romantic number.

Meanwhile, their fellow 'Bigg Boss 13' inmates first runner-up of the show Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana too have their debut song titled 'Kalla Sohna Nai' up for release.

So, which of the two tracks are you rooting for?