Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam tests coronavirus positive, assures fans of quick recovery

Chennai: Amid reports that he has been hospitalised in Chennai after testing positive for coronavirus, 74-year old playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam shared a video on his Facebook page confirming the same. The veteran singer who has over 40,000 songs to his credit in over 16 Indian languages has stated in the video message that he has mild symptoms of COVID-19. He added that the decision to get himself admitted to the hospital was only for resting and recuperating comfortably while avoiding risk to his family.

"Last 2-3 days I’ve been having some discomfort - chest congestion, phlegm, cold and fever on and off. I didn’t have any other problem, but I didn’t take it easy, went to the hospital and got checked. They said it is a very mild positive of coronavirus and you can stay home and self-quarantine while taking medications," he can be heard saying in the video.

However, Balasubrahmanyam adds that he didn’t want to home quarantine, as it was very tough while having his family at home, who would be too concerned to leave him alone.

Posted by S. P. Balasubrahmanyam on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

The Padma Bhushan awardee and multiple National Award winner assured friends and fans that he was in good health and as receiving the best care, urging them to not worry.

"Please don’t bother to call me to find out how I am. I am perfectly alright except for cold and fever (which has subsided). In two days, I will be discharged and back home. Thanks for the concern," he signed off.

Also known fondly as SPB or Balu, SP Balasubrahmanyam has contributed as a playback singer, music director, actor, dubbing artist, film producer predominantly in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.