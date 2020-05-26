The Eid surprise by Salman Khan we had been waiting for - Details here

New Delhi: No film release, but superstar Salman Khan made up for it and treated his fans to a different surprise this Eid. After releasing two songs earlier, Salman dropped his new track titled ‘Bhai Bhai’ on the special occasion.

For over a decade, Salman releases a film on Eid every year. 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' was also scheduled to hit the screens on Eid 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the plan could not work out.

He said, “First of all, Eid Mubarak to everyone. May all of us be blessed with the strength to deal with the pandemic this year.”

Salman added, “Since we couldn’t release our film on this Eid, I have worked on a very special song for all my wonderful fans. It is called ‘Bhai Bhai’ as it celebrates the spirit of brotherhood and unity. Eid is the best day to release this as it is also the festival that brings people close to each other. I hope people enjoy the song as much as I did while making it for them.”

Not the one to let down his fans despite the unprecedented crisis, the actor has shot for ‘Bhai Bhai’ with minimal crew and resources at his farmhouse in Panvel. He took to his social media account to release the song. He shared, “Maine aap subb ke liye kuch banaya hai, dekh ke batana kaisa laga... Aap subb ko eid mubarakh ... #BhaiBhai"

The song communicates a significant message and evokes the right emotions of love and compassion towards our fellow beings and other religions, who are all the same in the eyes of God. It spreads the message of brotherhood and unity. Sung by Salman himself, the song will set the right mood on this auspicious occasion.

This is the third song that Salman has released amid the lockdown after 'Pyar Karona' and 'Tere Bina'.