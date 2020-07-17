Trending: 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill-Tony Kakkar's 'Kurta Pajama' Punjabi song out - Watch

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss 13' fame Shehnaaz Gill is back with yet another chartbuster song 'Kurta Pajama'. This time she is seen in singer-composer Tony Kakkar's latest Punjabi number which has been presented by Desi Music Factory.

Shehnaaz thanked her fans for supporting her journey so far and tweeted about her song release.

Your love is so overwhelming. I have absolutely no words. I am whatever & wherever because of you guys. MY FANS. I just can’t thank you enough. #KurtaPajama has just released today and you guys ensured we started to trend before a week. Thank you for making us number 1. — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) July 17, 2020

Watch 'Kurta Pajama' song here:

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill has managed to amass a huge fan following - thanks to her successful stint at the reality show 'Bigg Boss 13'. Fans love to watch her songs and appreciated her antics inside the house too.

With Tony Kakkar and Shehnaaz coming together in this foot-tapping Punjabi song, we are sure it is going to be a top trending track soon.

Shehnaaz was last seen in 'Bhula Dunga' song with 'Bigg Boss 13' winner and her friend Sidharth Shukla, which again was a superhit with over 74 million views on YouTube so far. It was a Darshan Raval video.