Yo Yo Honey Singh, Nargis Fakhri Completes Shoot For Sensational Song ‘Teri Yaadein’

Mumbai: After belting out chartbusters such as “Millionaire,” “Maniac,” and “Laal Pari”, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is all set to bring out a new track titled “Teri Yaadein” featuring actress Nargis Fakhri and said that “it’s a masterpiece.”

Honey Singh took to Instagram, where he shared details about the wrap up of the song and also a glimpse of the romantic Arabic number. In the image, the rapper and actress are dressed in Greco-Roman-inspired attire.

Honey Singh is sporting a white toga-like outfit with ornate golden embellishments, evoking the look of a Roman noble or general. Meanwhile, Nagis looks gorgeous in a white one-shoulder gown, beautifully embroidered with gold floral detailing.

The two are standing closely, with their foreheads gently touching, creating a romantic moment. For the caption, Honey Singh wrote: “Teri yaadein shoot wrapped guys!! Harharmahadev Much love my brother @grini_f and super amazing @nargisfakhri for doing this for me !!

Its a masterpiece @mihirgulati @akankshabhakoo @tseries.official @itsrdm COMING THIS MAY #romance #love #music #arabic #poetry #morocco #eygpt.” Honey Singh’s latest music offerings include “Money Money” from the Ajay Devgn-starrer “Raid 2”, which released on May 1 and “Laal Pari” from the upcoming film ‘Housefull 5’.

“Laal Pari” is set against the backdrop of a luxurious cruise, sung by Honey Singh and Simar Kaur. It is also composed by the “Millionaire” hitmaker with lyrics penned by him and Alfaaz. The song brings back the iconic collaboration of Honey Singh and Akshay Kumar, who have previously given hits such as “Party All Night,” “Kudi Chamkeeli,” “Alcoholic,” and “Boss”.

The choreography is from the ace Remo D’Souza. “Laal Pari” showcases the sparkling chemistry of the film’s massive ensemble cast Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.