Naatu Naatu Fever Grips Sweden And This Video Is Proof

The craze for the superhit dance number Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR is still raging on as the high-octane song and its dance sequence continue to remain a part of a viral movement across the world. Already having won the Academy Award this year, the song is an online sensation with searches surging significantly worldwide. With that, videos of content creators and dancers matching their steps to this infectious song also go viral. Speaking of which, one such video - now doing rounds on the internet - shows a duo grooving to the Naatu Naatu song for their Swedes audience.

Shared by a user named Mohann Krishnna on Instagram, the video shows the young man along with his dance partner grooving on the stage to the award-winning song. The user while sharing the video on his Instagram Story also added a text that reads, "Seizing every opportunity to show our NAATU dance to SWEDES and the continued applause shows how much they loved it."

In the original video shared on the user's feed, the duo can be seen dancing to a fusion of dance numbers including Naatu Naatu in a portion. As they started dancing to the number, the audience can be heard cheering loud and applauding for their performance.

The video was also reshared by RRR's official Instagram handle on its story.

Check:

Notably, this came days after RRR star Ram Charan did the famous Naatu Naatu hook step at the G20 Summit in Kashmir. The actor was also joined by the South Korean Ambassador on stage, as their performance drew cheers from the audience.

On the other hand, award-winning artist AR Rahman recently spoke about Naatu Naatu and its global recognition of late. Speaking at the IIFA Award 2023 in Abu Dhabi, Rahman showed his support for the Indian music industry and highlighted how artists have played a major role in popularising the same on global stage.

"It's great and we should write about it and spread it more. There are a lot of other countries that get global success, they keep up to it and that's very important", he added.