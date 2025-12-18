Ticket In Maharashtra, Train In Gujarat: The Fascinating Story Of Only Railway Station Shared By Two States

A person waiting for a ticket in a queue in the state of Maharashtra, and within a couple of steps of the platform, boarding a train in Gujarat. It may seem like it is straight out of a movie, but this is the geographical reality of Navapur Railway Station. It is a location where one step will change your state, your language, and even the laws of the land.

Navapur is not merely an intermediate station but a landmark in itself where the border between Maharashtra and Gujarat passes through the middle of the station office and the platform.

A Platform With A Dual Identity

Of the thousands of stations in the Indian rail network, Navapur is the most remarkable because it literally has a "split personality." The station is erected right along the boundary line:

The Maharashtra Side: Comes under the district of Nandurbar.

The Gujarat Side: Falls under the Tapi district.

The attraction for the tourist lies in the transition itself. One finds oneself in the Deccan and the next moment in the Land of Legends, all without leaving the station boundaries.

How It Works: Living On The Line

The most interesting aspect of Navapur is the way it is run every day like a choreographed ballet between two states:

Maharashtra–Gujarat State Boundary Line: A strong yellow line is depicted on the platform. On one side, Maharashtra is written, and on the other side, Gujarat is written.

Logistics: Normally, the ticket counter and the station master’s office are on the Maharashtra side, and the waiting hall and the platform are on the other side, which belongs to the state of Gujarat.

"The Bench Split": Even the wooden benches have been sectioned off by the border. One side is in one state, the other in another.

Multilingual Echoes

Public addresses in the railway station are announced in four different languages: Hindi, English, Marathi, and Gujarat. Everyone feels that they are in familiar territory.

A Colonial Legacy

This is an unusual occurrence that happened due to history. The station was constructed during British rule, and it predates the current state boundaries in India. When Bombay State was divided to create the new states of Maharashtra and Gujarat in 1960, the border passed right through Navapur Station. Indian Railways did not relocate the station but maintained this peculiarity to create a heritage site out of it.

Traveler's Guide: Selfie Points and Connectivity

The railway station at Navapur has connections to major stations like Mumbai, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Delhi. This is an important stop for travelers interested in the novelty of having two locations at once.

Top attractions to visit:

The Border Line: That famous yellow line at the platform is the "Selfie Point" in itself.

Two Sign Systems

Indeed, the signboards at the station are in two scripts - Marathi and Gujarati. Other Split Station | Navapur is famous, but in India, there’s another such gem in Bhawani Mandi, which is divided over Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

