Nawaz Sharif to fly to London for further treatment on Monday

Islamabad: Pakistan's ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will travel to London for further treatment on Monday.

Sharing details of the confirmation of Sharif`s travel, sources told Geo News on Saturday that the former prime minister`s air ticket has been confirmed.

"Nawaz will fly to London on Monday morning, November 11," they were quoted as saying.

Sources also revealed that as per the ticket, the return date of Nawaz`s flight is November 27.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Naeem ul Haque told the media that the government had seen Sharif`s reports and has concluded a decision in the wake of his ill health.

He said, "It is the right of every Pakistani to have themselves treated as they see fit," adding that the government has "no reservations over Nawaz seeking treatment abroad."

Naeem said that it was up to the courts to decide how much time will be given to Sharif to seek medical treatment.

"The court will decide as to how many times Nawaz can go abroad. It is also up to the court to decide on how long Nawaz can stay abroad for medical treatment," he added.

The former prime minister was shifted to an intensive care unit (ICU) set up at his Jati Umra residence after his two-week stay at the Services Hospital for treatment of multiple diseases.

Sharif, 69, was admitted to the Services Hospital in Lahore on October 22 from Pakistan`s anti-graft body`s custody after his platelets dropped to a critically low level of 2,000.

According to Pakistani media reports, the former premier is likely to travel abroad along with his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif, president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Nawaz had earlier insisted on getting treated only in Lahore.

The Islamabad High Court had last week granted bail to Sharif for eight weeks, suspending his seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference on medical grounds.

Earlier, he had also secured bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case from the Lahore High Court on the same ground.