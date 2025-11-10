No Red Carpet, No Minister: She Made India Proud, But Did Assam Turned Its Back On World Cup Champion Uma Chetry?

New Delhi: When Uma Chetry, the young wicketkeeper-batter from Assam, stepped off her flight in Guwahati, she carried a World Cup medal and the pride of an entire region. The 24-year-old had just become the first woman from the state to play in the ICC Women’s World Cup, returning home as a champion with Team India. But her homecoming soon became the centre of a heated debate.

On the night she landed in the state, no government officials were allegedly present at the airport to welcome her. All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union claimed it was its members and a few fans who received her with garlands and the traditional Assamese gamosa (traditional hand-woven scarf).

“Uma has created history. She deserved a grand welcome. We all saw how Richa Ghosh was honoured when she landed (in Kolkata, West Bengal). If our members had not come, not a single person would have been there for her to welcome,” alleged Sushil Chetri, president of the All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union.

‘She Made Assam Proud, But Where Was The State?’

The union expressed anger before the media, saying no official from the state was present to honour Uma’s achievement. “Her flight landed at 10:15 pm. She is the first woman from Assam and the entire Northeast to return as a world champion in cricket. But no one from the government showed up,” he said.

He added two members of the ACA arranged a car for Uma, and she quietly left for her village in Bokakhat the same night.

Political Voices Join The Debate

The Opposition seized on the controversy. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government for failing to organise an official reception.

“Uma comes from a humble family in Bokakhat, but she has taken Assam and the Northeast to the global stage. I was moved by how Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur praised her work. It was painful to see no event for her when she landed after winning the World Cup,” he wrote on X.

Gogoi said the BCCI secretary and the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) president should have personally welcomed he. “Instead of celebrating our women athletes, the chief minister (Himanta Biswa Sarma) was busy making childish remarks in Jharkhand,” he added.

Union Minister and former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal weighed in. “We respect every athlete and take pride in them. The government will ensure Uma gets the recognition she deserves,” he said.

BCCI, ACA Respond

Amid the criticism, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia on Saturday addressed the controversy, claiming that there was confusion with regard to her arrival because of packed post-victory schedule.

He explained that after India’s ICC Women’s World Cup win on November 2, players were expected to return home within two days. “Even Uma was uncertain about her travel schedule, which was only confirmed after the meeting with the President on November 6,” he told reporters in Guwahati.

He said it was unfair to blame anyone for the confusion since “the BCCI made last-minute decisions about the players’ travel”.

Citing the state’s mourning over singer Zubeen Garg’s death, Saikia said, “Holding grand celebrations would have been inappropriate. When I was re-elected as the BCCI secretary on September 28, I urged everyone to refrain from celebrations. We were not in a celebratory mood.”

He added ACA officials were present at the airport to receive Uma, including apex council member Mukuta Nanda Bhattacharjya, chairperson Rajdeep Oja and ACA CEO Pritam Mahanta.

“The association’s duty is not to gather crowds but to organise tournaments and improve infrastructure, which they are doing effectively,” he said, highlighting that many players were presently busy with domestic competitions.

He appealed to all sides to keep Uma’s achievement above politics. “She is a young talent who has brought us pride. Please do not involve her in politics for personal agendas,” he said.

The ACA too voiced the same. “The information about her arrival was not shared with us in advance, which is why no arrangements were made at the airport,” said ACA President Taranga Gogoi.

Calm And Composed Uma Speaks

When journalists asked Uma about the controversy, she responded, “I did not feel bad at all. The ACA people came to receive me. The chief minister called me personally. Maybe he was busy with some important work.”

For her, the moment was still magical. “Winning a World Cup is every player’s dream. Coming from the Northeast and being part of this victory makes it even more special. I will carry this moment with me forever,” she said.

She recalled her journey from floods and struggle to the top of world cricket. “There were many challenges in the beginning. But my parents, coach and friends always supported me. I learned never to lose heart. With discipline and practice, any challenge can be faced,” she added.

From Flooded Fields To The World Stage

Uma’s coach, Mehboob Alam, remembered her early days. “Her family’s financial condition was weak, so we never charged her a fee. From the first day, I knew she would go far. She never got tired. Even after training, she stayed on the field,” he said.

About the welcome row, he added, “Every coach dreams of seeing their student reach the sky. Uma has achieved that. She deserves full honour. It would have been beautiful to see her drive home in a flower-decorated car.”

Celebration Finally Arrives

As Assam prepared to make amends, the state’s Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Nandita Gorlosa met Uma and presented her with a special felicitation.

The Chief Minister’s Office later posted on X, “Minister Nandita Gorlosa honoured Uma Chetry for her exceptional achievements and contribution to Indian women’s cricket. Her success will inspire countless young athletes across Assam to dream big.”

In Bokakhat, Uma’s village was decorated with lights and banners. Hundreds gathered to celebrate her return. For them, she is no longer just a cricketer. She is a story of hope that rose from a floodplain to the world stage.