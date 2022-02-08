Akhilesh Yadav not getting support on his own: Smriti Irani slams SP chief for seeking Mamata Banerjee's support

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani on Monday (February 7, 2022) slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav for seeking the support of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

While addressing a poll programme in Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jewar, the Union Minister claimed Yadav's reach out to Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo was an indication that he is "not getting people's support on his own strength".

Banerjee, whose TMC had defeated the BJP in the high-stake West Bengal elections in 2021, on Monday reached Lucknow and was welcomed by Yadav at the Amausi airport.

She is scheduled to address an election rally and hold a joint press conference with the SP president.

Irani claimed that the situation has become such for Samajwadi Party that they have to gather people to tell the residents of Uttar Pradesh to seek support.

She hit out at Yadav for seeking support from Banerjee despite her insulting the traditions, culture and food habits of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

"I want to ask Akhilesh ji, what has happened now that you want the support of those who had forgotten the glorious past of this state and openly insult the residents of the state. What compulsion do you have?" she said.

"But Akhilesh ji is definitely giving indications that he is not getting public support on his own strength," she added.

The Lok Sabha MP from Amethi also expressed that it was her good luck that she has been elected to parliament from Uttar Pradesh, which has been not only known as the land that has defined 'sanskar, sanskriti' but is also the land that is redefining development in India's politics.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly election will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

