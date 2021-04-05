Alert Noida residents: Entire floor of multistorey buildings to be sealed if COVID-19 cases found

New Delhi: In a step to check the transmission of COVID-19, the authorities in Noida have said that the entire floor of the multistorey buildings will be sealed if a positive case is detected. Gautam Budh Nagar DM Suhas LY on Monday (April 5, 2021) stated that the surveillance will be intensified in the COVID-19 containment zones.

He said, "After one COVID-19 case on a floor of a multistorey building, the entire floor would be declared containment zone."

The Gautam Budh Nagar DM added that if more than one floor comes under scrutiny, the whole building will be turned into a COVID-19 containment zone. The containment period will reportedly last for 14 days.

The step comes amid the rising coronavirus infections across the country.