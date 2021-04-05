हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Alert Noida residents: Entire floor of multistorey buildings to be sealed if COVID-19 cases found

If more than one floor comes under scrutiny, the whole building will be turned into a COVID-19 containment zone. 

Alert Noida residents: Entire floor of multistorey buildings to be sealed if COVID-19 cases found
Representational Image

New Delhi: In a step to check the transmission of COVID-19, the authorities in Noida have said that the entire floor of the multistorey buildings will be sealed if a positive case is detected. Gautam Budh Nagar DM Suhas LY on Monday (April 5, 2021) stated that the surveillance will be intensified in the COVID-19 containment zones. 

He said, "After one COVID-19 case on a floor of a multistorey building, the entire floor would be declared containment zone."

The Gautam Budh Nagar DM added that if more than one floor comes under scrutiny, the whole building will be turned into a COVID-19 containment zone. The containment period will reportedly last for 14 days.

The step comes amid the rising coronavirus infections across the country.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusNoida
Next
Story

If you plan to travel to Delhi or NCR today, read this before driving out

Must Watch

PT4M14S

Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar hospitalized, earlier tested positive for COVID-19