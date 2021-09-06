हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Police

Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad police join hands for 'Prahar'; detain 22 suspects

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Noida said that the operation was conducted with the aim of verifying bailed out criminals.

Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad police join hands for &#039;Prahar&#039;; detain 22 suspects
File Photo

Noida: In a joint operation namely Operation Prahar-2 conducted by Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar Police, Ghaziabad Police and Delhi Police, 22 people were detained.

Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Noida told ANI that the operation was conducted on Sunday with the aim of verifying bailed out criminals.

"About 140 police personnel participated in the operation which was led by three officials. In recent days, it was seen that criminals were residing in the Khora colony and adjoining areas. The operation lasted for about 3 hours. It was carried out in the homes of about 20 suspected criminals who had been accused of robbery, in which 22 suspects were detained," he said.

ALSO READ |  Delhi Police resumes breathalyser tests for drunk-driving after a year, prosecute 90 violators on weekend
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi PoliceNoida policeGhaziabad police
Next
Story

He did the impossible: Wife of Noida DM Suhas LY after he bagged silver at Tokyo Paralympics

Must Watch

PT13M57S

Taliban: Pakistan should not interfere in Afghanistan, angry over Baradar's meeting with ISI Chief