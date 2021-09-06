Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad police join hands for 'Prahar'; detain 22 suspects

Noida: In a joint operation namely Operation Prahar-2 conducted by Commissionerate Gautam Budh Nagar Police, Ghaziabad Police and Delhi Police, 22 people were detained.

Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Noida told ANI that the operation was conducted on Sunday with the aim of verifying bailed out criminals.

"About 140 police personnel participated in the operation which was led by three officials. In recent days, it was seen that criminals were residing in the Khora colony and adjoining areas. The operation lasted for about 3 hours. It was carried out in the homes of about 20 suspected criminals who had been accused of robbery, in which 22 suspects were detained," he said.

ALSO READ | Delhi Police resumes breathalyser tests for drunk-driving after a year, prosecute 90 violators on weekend



Live TV