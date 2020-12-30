Fire at Amazon warehouse and scrap storage facility in Noida

Noida: A fire broke out at an e-commerce warehouse in Noida, while another ripped through a scrap storage facility in the city early on Wednesday (December 30), officials said.

No one was injured in either of the incidents which have resulted in major damage to properties, the officials said.

The fire at Amazon's warehouse in Sector 81 broke out around 1 am and was doused by 4.30 am, an official from the local Phase 2 police station said.

Around the same time, a fire ripped through a scrap storage facility in Noida's Sector 7 also, a police spokesperson said.

Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the site and the blaze was later controlled, the official said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained in both the incidents, the official said.