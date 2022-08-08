Noida: Amid huge public outcry over the Grand Omaxe Society fracas, the Noida Police have now suspended the Phase 2 police station in charge over alleged negligence while a massive search is underway for the main accused Shrikant Tyagi. Sharing more details, Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh said, “In the investigation, it has been found that SHO Phase 2 Central Noida Sujit Upadhyay was negligent in this matter. He has now been suspended. Further investigation is underway.”

He also informed that seven people, who had entered the Grand Omaxe Society, have been arrested. They are being questioned and search is on for the main accused Shrikant Tyagi.

Seven people who entered the Grand Omaxe Society have been arrested and are being interrogated. It was found that there was negligence from SHO Phase 2, Central Noida Sujeet Upadhyay, who has been suspended, further investigation is underway: Alok Singh, Noida Police Commissioner pic.twitter.com/s1e6h2eTCm — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 7, 2022

While a manhunt is underway to nab self-proclaimed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shrikant Tyagi, who has been accused of outraging a woman`s modesty during an argument over the plantation of palm trees near his apartment at a residential society here, his party has distanced itself from him, saying he was never part of the party.

Tyagi`s social media accounts, however, tell a different tale. On his official Twitter handle, Tyagi presents himself as a devoted party leader having pictures with a range of senior saffron party functionaries. He also posted multiple edited images that had BJP`s logo. Tyagi, however, locked his Twitter account hours after the incident.

"We have seized a total of three cars - one Toyota Fortuner, one Tata Safari and one Honda Civic - that belong to Tyagi," a Noida Police official was quoted as saying by IANS. To trace his location, the police have detained four persons, including Tyagi`s wife. "We have constituted four teams that are working to nab the accused. We have also detained his wife for questioning," the official said.

Apart from Tyagi`s wife, the police have detained his brother, driver and manager. "All of them are currently being questioned," informed the official. The matter came to light on Friday when several video clippings of the incident went viral on social media in which the Tyagi could be heard hurling abuses at the woman. The shocking incident evoked a sharp response from the netizens who voiced their support for the woman who was allegedly threatened by the main accused.

"I live in Grand Omaxe. A man named Shrikant Tyagi, residing on the ground floor, was encroaching the society by planting small and large plants in the common area. When I asked him to remove them, he refused. And when I tried to remove them, he hurled abuses at me, my husband and our kids," the woman said.

In the same video, the residents of the society could also be seen accusing Tyagi of encroaching on the area by planting small and large plants. As per one of the videos of the incident, Tyagi could also be seen pushing and threatening the woman. "Don`t you dare touch my plants otherwise I will see you...," he could be heard saying.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ankita Sharma informed that Noida Police registered an FIR under Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC at the Panchsheel police station soon after the video went viral on social media,

The officer also assured that the accused would soon be arrested, and punitive legal action will be taken against him. The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday took cognisance of the incident and wrote to Uttar Pradesh DGP in this matter. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma asked the police to provide necessary protection to the victim.

(With Agency Inputs)