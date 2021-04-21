Noida gasps for oxygen, hospitals complain of shortage of supply amid rising COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: The deteriorating COVID-19 situation in the national capital can now also be witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. Several patients are gasping for oxygen and the hospitals have been complaining of a shortage of supply, which is also the current condition of the hospitals in Delhi.

As per a few reports, in some Noida hospitals, the patients had to face the oxygen crisis twice in 12 hours due to the surge in demand amid rising COVID-19 infections.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar district reportedly needs over 60 tonnes of oxygen, but are barely getting 30 tonnes daily.

The severe shortage of oxygen for COVID-19 patients has led to the Uttar Pradesh administration stationing officers at a Greater Noida oxygen manufacturing plant to check movement of oxygen cylinders.

Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY on Tuesday (April 20, 2021) issued orders posting two senior officers round-the-clock at Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd's Greater Noida factory that manufacturers and supplies medical oxygen.

The officers, of the rank of the deputy district officer, will be present at the company site during the allotted hours and ensure an adequate supply of oxygen to COVID-19 hospitals in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

One officer has been posted at the factory from 8 am to 8 pm and another for 12 hours beginning at 8 in the evening, according to the order reviewed by the PTI news agency.

Meanwhile, Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday recorded eight more COVID-19-related fatalities that took its death toll to 114. The district's total coronavirus caseload was also increased by 640 to 31,597. Gautam Buddh Nagar currently has 3,765 active cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

