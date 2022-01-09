हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Noida, Ghaziabad register nearly one-third of UP's COVID-19 active cases

Image credit: ANI

Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad together account for nearly one-third of the active cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, official data showed on Saturday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday (January 8) logged 1,149 new cases, while Ghaziabad added 922 to its tally, the data issued by the state health department for a 24-hour period showed.

With this, Gautam Budd Nagar's active case tally surged to 4,612 while Ghaziabad's went up to 3,297, as the two neighbouring districts together accounted for 30.44 per cent of the total active cases in Uttar Pradesh, it showed.

So far, Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 468 deaths and Ghaziabad 461 deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the official figures.

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday logged 7,695 new cases of COVID-19 which pushed its active tally of infections to 25,974, the data showed.

Four more deaths were recorded in the state on Saturday, with the total number of fatalities due to the pandemic surging to 22,928, according to the data.

