Amit Shah chairs 24th Eastern Zonal Council meet, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee attends

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (February 28) chaired the 24th Eastern Zonal Council Meeting (EZC) in Bhubaneswar - the capital of Odisha. Chief Ministers of Bihar, West Bengal and Jharkhand - Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee and Hemant Soren respectively- are participating in the meeting.

The meeting is being hosted by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, according to officials.

According to the Home Ministry, the meeting will deliberate on nearly four dozen issues which inter alia include inter-state water issues, power transmission lines, royalty on and operationalisation of coals mines, land and forest clearances of rail projects, investigation of heinous offences, cattle smuggling across country`s borders, lack of telecom and banking infrastructure in remote areas, petroleum projects, sharing pattern on centrally collected revenues etc.

The last meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council was last held in Kolkata on October 1, 2018.

Meanwhile, on his two-day visit to Odisha beginning today, Shah is also scheduled to address a rally in Bhubaneshwar and meet state leaders to discuss a strategy to strengthen the BJP in the region.

According to information, the Home Minister will also address a rally today at Baramunda Field on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a law that has been causing protests across several parts of the country ever since its passage by Parliament in December last year.