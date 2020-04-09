हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Odisha extends COVID-19 lockdown till April 30, first state to do so

CM Naveen Patnaik has asked the Centre not to start train and air services till April 30. "Odisha cabinet decides for extension and also recommends to Union government to do the same," the state government said in a statement.

Odisha extends COVID-19 lockdown till April 30, first state to do so

NEW DELHI: Amid the surging number of coronavirus cases across the state, Odisha on Thursday decided to extend the lockdown till April 30. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik issued an order extending the lockdown till April 30. With this, Odisha has become the first state in the country to extend the lockdown.  

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked the Centre not to start train and air services till April 30. "Odisha cabinet decides for extension and also recommends to Union government to do the same," the state government said in a statement.

"Coronavirus is the biggest threat that the human race has faced in more than a century. Life will not be the same ever. All of us must understand this and face it boldly together. With our sacrifice and with the blessing of Lord Jagannath, this too shall pass," CM Naveen Patnaik said in the statement.

"Educational institutions will remain closed till June 17. The food security of people is of the utmost importance. Agriculture, animal husbandry, MGNREGS related activities to be facilitated following social distancing norms," the state government said. "As earlier, free movement of goods transport will be allowed," it said.

As of Thursday, Odisha has reported 42 coronavirus cases as well as a single fatality.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 166 and the number of cases to 5,734 in the country on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 5,095, as many as 472 people were cured and discharged and one had migrated, it said.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19IndiaOdishalockdown
