Odisha to set up two large hospitals with 1,000 beds for Covid-19 coronavirus patients

Stepping up its efforts to flatten the rising curve of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha government on Thursday decided to set up two state-level hospitals comprising 1,000 beds in Bhubaneswar for treatment of the patients. Both the new facilities will be functional in a fortnight.

The Naveen Patnaik government signed two tripartite agreements with SUM and KIIMS Medical Colleges at Loka Seva Bhawan. These hospitals will be the state facility for COVID-19 treatment and Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) and Mahanadi Coalfields (MCL will provide the CSR funding for the purpose.

The first MoU signed by the Odisha government represented by Health Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal, MD of OMC, Vyneel Krishna and KIIMS Management to set up a 450 bedded hospital. The second MoU was signed by Health Secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal, SS Panda of MCL and SUM Hospital Management to set up a 500 bedded hospital plus ICU facilities.

Chief Minister Patnaik congratulated the partners and thanked the OMC and MCL for coming forward and working in synergy in the interest of the people of Odisha.

The Chief Minister has also directed to set up similar facilities for Covid-19 cases in other areas of the state. Among others, MP Achyut Samant, Chief Secretary, Advisor to CMO, Chairman OMC, Secretary to CM (5T), VC of SOA University were also present.