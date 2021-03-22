SSB Odisha Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for vacant posts of lecturers at ssbodisha.nic.in, check last date

New Delhi: The online registration process for State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha has commenced on Monday (March 22). The SSB, Odisha has invited applications from interested candidates to apply for vacant positions of lecturers in the state universities on its official website- ssbodisha.nic.in on or before April 21, 2021 by 12 AM.

According to the State Selection Board's notification, the recruitment drive is being organised to fill 972 vacancies of lecturers, out of which, 159 posts are for English, 135 for Political Science, 134 for Commerce, 78 for Economics, 73 for Logic and Philosophy, 61 for Zoology, 60 for Chemistry, 51 for Education, 49 for Botany, 42 each for Maths and Physics, 24 for Psychology, 20 for Sanskrit, 15 for Sociology, 13 for Home Science, 11 for Anthropology, 3 for IRPM, and two for Statistics.

Interested candidates should notice that the online registration process will commence on March 22, 2021, while the last date to submit their online application is April 21, 2021, until midnight.

Educational qualification: The candidates applying for the said positions are required to have a Master’s Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized university with at least 55% marks or its equivalent.

Age limit: The candidates should be aged between 21 and 42 years as of January 1, 2021. The upper age relaxation for reserved category candidates can be availed as per the government norms.

Application fee: The candidates belonging to the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 500, while the aspirant of SC/ST/OBC/PWD categories are required to pay the fee of Rs 200.

Prior to filing their application, the candidates should go through details of notification on the State Selection Board's official website-ssbodisha.nic.in.