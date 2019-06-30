close

Gautam Buddh Nagar

Operation Clean: Raids at several spas in Noida over prostitution charges

The raids were conducted by the Noida Police as part of its ongoing ''Operation Clean.''

A file photo of police raid on a masage parlour in Noida

NOIDA: The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Sunday raided several spa and health centres over suspicion of their involvement in the human trafficking and prostitution racket.

The raids were conducted by the Noida Police as part of its ongoing ''Operation Clean.''

 

According to reports, simultaneous raids were conducted at several places in Noida by as many as 15 teams of the Noida Police.

Several people have been apprehended by the police during the raids, which started from Moksha Spa Centre in Sector 18.

During the raids, several spa owners fled from the scene. The spa owners returned only after the police left.

The raids were conducted after specific inputs suggested that several spas in Noida were allegedly running a sex racket and involved in human trafficking.  

Noida Police had recently launched an Anti-obscene Calls Cell to help women residing or working in Noida, who are facing the problem of obscene calls or SMSes from unknown persons.

Gautam Buddh NagarNoida policeNoida spasHuman Trafficking
Gautam Budh Nagar Police to start 'Dial FIR' for reporting street crimes from July 1

