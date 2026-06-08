10 oldest players at FIFA World Cup 2026: Craig Gordon on top, Cristiano Ronaldo at 2nd, Luka Modric at...; check full list  

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is rewriting the history books, proving that age is just a number. As squads lock in their rosters for the tournament event across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, an elite group of veteran players is stealing the spotlight from the generation of rising stars.

Led by iconic global figures and resilient veteran shot-stoppers like Cristiano Ronaldo, these players are proving that elite conditioning and football intelligence can outlast time itself. They bring decades of know-how, leadership, and clutch performances to the world's biggest stage.

Notably, there will be seven players above the age of 40 at the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 with Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon (43) being be the oldest player.



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Here is the definitive list of the 10 oldest players set to compete on football's grandest stage: (ages calculated as of the tournament's start around June 11, 2026):

1. Craig Gordon - Scotland (43 years, 162 days)

Craig Gordon is not only Scotland's oldest-ever World Cup representative but the oldest player in the entire tournament. Making his first World Cup appearance at 43, Gordon symbolizes resilience, especially after injury concerns. If he features, he'll rank as the second-oldest player in World Cup history, behind only Egypt's Essam El Hadary.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo - Portugal 41 years, 126 days)

Cristiano Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner heads to his sixth World Cup, chasing more records and a fairytale ending. At 41, CR7 remains Portugal's talisman, and goal threat. His presence alone elevates expectations for Portugal.

3. Guillermo Ochoa - Mexico (40 years, 333 days)

Guillermo Ochoa, makes his sixth World Cup appearance, a familiar hero for Mexico national football team with unforgettable saves etched in tournament lore. His longevity between the posts is legendary.

4. Luka Modric - Croatia (40 years, 275 days)

Luka Modric, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner and Croatia's midfield maestro continues to orchestrate play with elegance and vision. Modric's football intelligence remains elite as he features in another major tournament.

5. Edin Dzeko - Bosnia and Herzegovina (40 years, 86 days)

Edin Dzeko, the experienced striker leads the line with strength and positioning that belie his age.

6. Manuel Neuer - Germany (40 years, 76 days)

Manuel Neuer, the revolutionary goalkeeper and former World Cup winner remains a commanding presence for Germany football team.

7. Vozinha - Cabo Verde (40 years, 8 days)

Vozinha, the goalkeeper, brings veteran stability to the Blue Sharks' squad.

8. Fernando Muslera - Uruguay (39 years, 360 days)

Fernando Muslera remains Uruguay's reliable last line of defense.

9. Yuto Nagatomo - Japan (39 years, 272 days)

Yuto Nagatomo, the energetic full-back adds experience to the Samurai Blue.

10. Hernan Galindez - Ecuador (39 years, 73 days)

Hernan Galindez is another goalkeeper among the list of seasoned campaigners.

Why Experience Matters

These veteran players prove that football isn't just a young man's game. Goalkeepers dominate the upper ranks - Gordon, Ochoa, Neuer, Vozinha, Muslera, and Galindez - highlighting how positional demands and accumulated wisdom favor longevity in that role.

On the other hand, outfield stars like Ronaldo, Modric, and Dzeko show that elite conditioning, tactical awareness, and leadership can extend careers at the highest level.

Scotland's qualification and Gordon's selection add a fairytale element, while icons like Ronaldo and Modric chase one last dance on the global stage. Whether they start matches or provide impact from the bench, their influence on team morale and young teammates will be invaluable.