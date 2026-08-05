One of the most physically dominant figures in modern sports history has officially closed the curtain on his legendary career. Brock Lesnar, the former collegiate wrestling champion, decorated professional wrestling superstar, and ultimate fighting heavyweight champion, announced his final retirement from professional competition on Tuesday.
Speaking during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show", the 49 year old athlete confirmed that his grueling encounter at WWE SummerSlam in Minneapolis this past Saturday represented the absolute final match of his athletic journey.
Emotional Farewell Following SummerSlam Clash
Lesnar revealed that he originally contemplated stepping away earlier in the year following a high impact moment against rising star Oba Femi at WrestleMania, where he symbolically removed his ring gear after the bout. However, the urge to compete one last time brought him back into the ring for a climactic Hell in a Cell match over the weekend.
"I'm here today to let the world know [that] I am retired," Lesnar told McAfee during the broadcast. "Saturday was a very emotional day for me. It was kind of weird. When Oba Femi slammed me at WrestleMania, I said, 'I can't do this anymore. I think I'm done.' But the business [called], and I still had some fuel in the tank."
Lesnar made it unequivocally clear that he has no intention of returning to action in any discipline.
"Saturday, for Brock Lesnar, that's it. That's it for me in the squared circle and everything else."
A Uniquely Decorated Multi Discipline Athletic Career
The announcement concludes an unprecedented cross disciplinary career spanning collegiate mat wrestling, professional sports entertainment, American football, and mixed martial arts.
Lesnar first rose to national prominence on the amateur wrestling mats for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers. During his collegiate tenure, he captured two Big Ten conference titles, earned All American honors twice, and secured the prestigious NCAA Division I national championship in 2000.
Transitioning into professional wrestling shortly after his collegiate success, Lesnar achieved rapid stardom in WWE. Utilizing his signature F5 finishing technique, he defeated Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in 2002 during his second year on the main roster to capture his inaugural world championship.
Over the course of his professional wrestling tenure, "The Beast Incarnate" built a legendary trophy case:
10 World Championships: Captured 10 individual WWE world titles across multiple decades.
Royal Rumble Triumphs: Won the marquee 30 man Royal Rumble match in both 2003 and 2022.
Tournament Achievements: Secured victory in the 2002 King of the Ring tournament and won the 2019 Money in the Bank ladder match.
The Streak: Shocked the sports entertainment industry in 2014 at WrestleMania 30 by ending The Undertaker's iconic 21 to 0 undefeated streak at the annual flagship event.
The NFL Pursuit and UFC Heavyweight Reign
In 2004, Lesnar stepped away from professional wrestling at the peak of his fame to pursue his dream of playing in the National Football League. Despite having not played competitive football since high school, he earned a roster spot with the Minnesota Vikings and competed in several preseason games before ultimately being released prior to the regular season.
Undeterred by the football transition, Lesnar made a high profile leap into mixed martial arts in 2007. In just his fourth professional MMA fight in 2008, he defeated UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture to capture the UFC heavyweight championship, establishing himself as a major pay per view draw in combat sports.
Following a hiatus starting in 2015, Lesnar returned for a final MMA appearance at UFC 200 in 2016 against heavy hitter Mark Hunt. That bout was later overshadowed when the Nevada State Athletic Commission issued a suspension against Lesnar due to a positive test for banned substances prior to the event, effectively ending his mixed martial arts career.
Gratitude and Advice for the Next Generation
Reflecting on his journey from rural roots to global athletic superstardom, Lesnar shared heartfelt appreciation for his career and offered inspiring words for young aspiring athletes.
"I was just a farm kid from South Dakota with a big dream, a big heart and a big ass chip on my shoulder," Lesnar stated. "I'm just grateful to be 49 years old and have been able to do what I did in this lifetime. I thank God and everybody that supported me."
He concluded his remarks by urging youth to value relentless effort over digital notoriety.
"I want to say to the little kids, I was a little farm kid with a bunch of lint in my pocket. I had big dreams and I just worked. I think a lot of people with social media platforms see athletes doing things and they leave out the hard work. If kids just stay focused on work and putting time in, good things will happen."
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.